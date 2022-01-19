AEW released their latest rankings (Jan. 19, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

The men’s top 5 took three losses last week. Dante Martin beat Will Hobbs, CM Punk beat Wardlow, and Sammy Guevara beat Daniel Garcia. Martin moved up one spot to #2, while Hobbs dropped from #2 to #5. Wardlow and Garcia were dumped in favor of Andrade at #3 and Orange Cassidy at #4. Cassidy is likely heading for a ranked showdown with #1 Adam Cole.

Andrade’s shadow looms large over the men’s rankings. His rise makes me wonder where his direction leads. With Cody Rhodes returning tonight on Dynamite, it would seem likely that Andrade has to wait before securing a TNT title shot. Cody versus Sammy for a unification bout should be handled first. Scorpio Sky is also on deck waiting for the winner. If Andrade turns his attention to the world title picture, he might be wise to slide in after Lance Archer dishes out more pain to Hangman Page.

Women:

Kris Statlander dropped out from #2 due to inactivity in the singles division. Anna Jay popped in to take the alien’s spot. Red Velvet leapfrogged Tay Conti into #3. Riho is out altogether from #3, and Leyla Hirsch is in at #5. That should provide material for taunting in the budding feud between Hirsch and Statlander.

Tag Team:

The Acclaimed remain #1, but I don’t expect that to last too much longer. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have a match on Dynamite against Darby Allin and Sting. My money is on the two grown men going through a goth phase to win.

John Silver & Alex Reynolds tried their darnedest, but they came up short in a title match against Jurassic Express on Rampage last week. As a result, the previously #2 ranked duo took a tumble out of the top 5. The Ass Boys racked up wins on Elevation and Dark into #2. Billy Gunn’s sons could very easily be in line as the next challengers for Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. The Young Bucks and Santana & Ortiz were bounced out of the mix with #4 Varsity Blonds and #5 Private Party taking those spots.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?