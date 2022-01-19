AEW Rewind: PWI awards, Kip Sabian wearing a box on his head, music project, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped CM Punk battling Shawn Spears, The Acclaimed against goth men Sting & Darby Allin, and Serena Deeb versus Skye Blue. Talking points were Punk going through Spears to get to MJF, The Acclaimed sending Sting to the retirement home, and Deeb teaching wrestling lessons to newbie Blue.

MJF offered a mini training montage of Spears as the Chairman cometh.

AEW cleaned up in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated awards for 2021:

Congrats to these @AEW stars for being honored by the legendary PWI for an epic 2021! pic.twitter.com/Pq5bnXZv9r — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 15, 2022

Wrestler of the Year: Kenny Omega

Women of the Year: Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Tag Team of the Year: Young Bucks

Faction of the Year: Inner Circle

Match of the Year: Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in Lights Out

Feud of the Year: Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Most Popular Wrestler of the Year: CM Punk

Most Hated Wrestler of the Year: MJF

Comeback of the Year: CM Punk

Most Improved Wrestler of the Year: Baker

Rookie of the Year: Jade Cargill

Jake Hager slept well with his award.

The only reason you don’t sleep like this is because your were not in The Faction of The Year! #innercircle #innercircleforever Gonna be the decade. Yeh I said it… #aewdynamite @aewontv @officialpwi thanks again to all of our amazing fans! You are Pro Wrestling pic.twitter.com/YLyMFP72AK — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) January 15, 2022

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, promos hyped up the action on Dynamite. Adam Cole rudely kicked Tony Schiavone out of the ring before speaking about tag team plans with Dr. Britt Baker DMD to embarrass Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander. As much as OC and Statlander try, they will be nothing more than laughing stocks. Also, Daniel Garcia is still intent on winning the TNT Championship with 2point0 by his side.

The most intriguing of the bunch came from the Varsity Blonds trio. It wasn’t so much what was said in regard to wrestling Malakai Black and Brody King but rather reaction to Julia Hart. She declined to partake in the pre-match ring entrance and was quiet during the promo. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. gave her the side-eye afterward.

In a ‘blink and miss it’ moment, there was a person sitting front row for Dark wearing a box on his head. It turned out to be Kip Sabian. I have no clue yet how this reflects into a new persona.

Changing your viewpoint opens your eyes.

Just a matter of timing.

Art, evolved.

Inevitable. #AEW pic.twitter.com/o1yhZsplvE — Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) January 17, 2022

Being the Elite

“Nick’s Lost Luggage” - Being The Elite, Ep. 290 (here) featured:

The Young Bucks were back on the road after a week off from COVID. Matt Jackson was very sick for two days. Brandon Cutler had mild symptoms. In the airport, Nick Jackson lost his luggage.

Christopher Daniels crept up on Adam Cole to hand him his card with phone and email as Head of Talent Relations.

Slow-motion sexy posing of the Bucks.

The Bucks took months to grow thick beards. They were jealous of Cutler, who grew a beard in a few days.

Backstage, the Bucks looked for a microphone to interrupt the Dynamite promo from Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly. Highlights followed from the segment.

Cutler chatted with Michael Nakazawa about being called Landon. Nak advised that Cutler needs courage. O’Reilly entered the room to request a fat-free almond milk latte. Cutler chickened out about mentioning the Landon thing.

JD Drake canceled Peter Avalon’s flight, because he wanted to spare his Wingman from heartache and manipulation at the wiles of Leva Bates. She stole Drake’s keys in retaliation.

Music montage of Elite highlights from Rampage.

On Thursday, Nick’s baggage still hadn’t been found. The airport claimed his bag didn’t exist. It was the same airport where Matt had his sneakers stolen.

We’ll close with news of AEW producing a special music album for Black History Month.

Coming in February - honoring Black History Month, “WHO WE ARE: A Celebration of Excellence”! A special salute to the black athletes of AEW with music inspired by their personal journeys. More details coming soon!@MikeyRukus pic.twitter.com/47lAr490e8 — AEW COMMUNITY OUTREACH (@CodyRhodes) January 16, 2022

The inspiration list includes Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, Mark Henry, Ricky Starks, Jay Lethal, Will Hobbs, Nyla Rose, The Acclaimed, Scorpio Sky, Anthony Ogogo, and more. Who’s ready to jam on it?