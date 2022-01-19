AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Jan. 19, 2022): Cody & Mox return

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s show comes our way from Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. Amidst a lot of chatter about his contract status, TNT champion Cody Rhodes is back — and Jon Moxley will be here for the first time in three months, too! Plus, Women’s champion Dr. Britt Baker teams with her boyfriend Adam Cole against Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander, CM Punk keeps working his way toward MJF when he takes on Shawn Spears, Darby Allin & Sting battle The Acclaimed, Brody King makes his in-ring debut with Malakai Black for a match with Varsity Blonds, Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 19