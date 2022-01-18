Watch AEW Dark Episode 126

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Jan. 18, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Kaun vs. Adam Cole

Anthony Greene vs. Daniel Garcia (w/2point0)

Gunn Club’s Austin & Colten Gunn (w/Billy Gunn) vs. Bison XL & Larintiz X

Katalina Perez vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch

Bear Country vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan

Robyn Renegade vs. Skye Blue

Tiffany Nieves vs. Dark Order’s Anna Jay

Varsity Blonds (w/Julia Hart) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

Waves & Curls vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/Arn Anderson)

Red Velvet vs. Vipress

Liam Cross vs. Lance Archer

The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & JD Drake vs. Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta

Enjoy the show!