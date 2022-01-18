Watch AEW Dark Episode 126

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Jan. 18, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Kaun vs. Adam Cole
- Anthony Greene vs. Daniel Garcia (w/2point0)
- Gunn Club’s Austin & Colten Gunn (w/Billy Gunn) vs. Bison XL & Larintiz X
- Katalina Perez vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch
- Bear Country vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan
- Robyn Renegade vs. Skye Blue
- Tiffany Nieves vs. Dark Order’s Anna Jay
- Varsity Blonds (w/Julia Hart) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
- Waves & Curls vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/Arn Anderson)
- Red Velvet vs. Vipress
- Liam Cross vs. Lance Archer
- The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & JD Drake vs. Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta
Enjoy the show!
