Jon Moxley’s first appearance back will be with AEW

Some eyebrows were raised when GCW announced Jon Moxley would be defending their World title this Sunday (Jan. 23) at their Hammerstein Ballroom show. That’s because most observers expected Mox’s home promotion — AEW — to be the first to announce his return.

Tony Khan was the person who told the wrestling world Moxley would be taking time off to seek treatment for alcohol abuse/addiction, so it stood to reason his company would be the ones to promote his comeback.

Well, they didn’t issue the first press release. But they are getting the Mox’s first appearance. He’ll be on Dynamite tomorrow (Jan. 19):

Appearing for the first time in nearly 3 months, former #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley makes his long-awaited return to #AEWDynamite TOMORROW at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/TVVeo1evSM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2022

The former AEW World champion was working his way through the Title Eliminator Tournament when he stepped away in early November. He was about to face Orange Cassidy, and was in the midst of what most believed was a heel turn.

Washington, D.C. will give him a hero’s welcome tomorrow night, though. And he can probably expect to get those everywhere he goes for a while, so it’ll be worth watching how AEW plays with his character.

Main thing is the man behind the character is presumably doing a lot better than he was three months ago.

Welcome back, Mox.