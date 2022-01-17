 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 46

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Jan. 17, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Kenzie Paige vs. Ruby Soho
  • Alexander Moss vs. Jay Lethal
  • Labron Kozone vs. Frankie Kazarian
  • JB Cole & T.I.M. vs. Colten Gunn & Austin Gunn
  • Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty vs. JR Miller & Marcus Kross
  • Private Party vs. Chase Emory & Patrick Scott
  • Ameera vs. Tay Conti

Enjoy the show!

