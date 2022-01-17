Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 46

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Jan. 17, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Kenzie Paige vs. Ruby Soho
- Alexander Moss vs. Jay Lethal
- Labron Kozone vs. Frankie Kazarian
- JB Cole & T.I.M. vs. Colten Gunn & Austin Gunn
- Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty vs. JR Miller & Marcus Kross
- Private Party vs. Chase Emory & Patrick Scott
- Ameera vs. Tay Conti
Enjoy the show!
