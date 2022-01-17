John Cena hasn’t watched AEW

The Peacemaker press blitz took John Cena to Barstool Sports & Pardon My Take last week, and gave us the answer to the million dollar question... has 16 time WWE World champion John Cena watched any AEW programming?

“I haven’t watched AEW.”

Of course, our guy wasn’t just going to leave it there. It wouldn’t be John Cena without a bunch of other words about the value of hard work or some such...

“Do I think competition is good? I think competition is great. There is internal competition within WWE about performers wanting to be champion, performers wanting to be headliners. I think whenever there is more buzz around an industry, it is good for the industry. “It forces all of us to be at our best because if you’re not, your segment isn’t going to be good. Your performance is not going to be good, you may not have a future with the company you are with, and repeated bad segments from the group means the company isn’t going to be good, which means the competition will succeed. “So, I think competition brings out the best in us. For all my time going out there as a performer, I always wanted to do the best I could possibly do, certainly set the tone for wanting to be the best show between Raw and SmackDown, certainly, have eyes on the segments that I was on. I was fueled by a sense of internal competition.”

Sarcasm aside, Cena’s point about competition in the industry is something we’ve heard many times before. It doesn’t seem to have demonstrably changed WWE’s product, but it does give fans and performers more options.

Cena also does the good publicity thing of turning the conversation back to a positive about the brand he represents. As we’ve noted elsewhere recently, it’s why WWE loves having him as a face of the company.

Any thoughts on Cena’s watching habits, or anything else this quote brings up for you?

