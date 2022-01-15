Kings of the Black Throne’s first AEW match set for Dynamite

Brody King finally arrived in AEW last week, and immediately allied himself with his tag partner from the indies — Malakai Black.

This wasn’t a shocker. In addition to their history together outside the company, there were rumors, and clues from Black’s vignettes about building his stable. The first match & opponent for Brody & Malakai likewise aren’t terribly surprising. The duo, who collectively go by the badass name Kings of the Black Throne, will face Varsity Blonds on Dynamite this upcoming Wednesday.

In addition to continuing his issues with Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman, Jr., that match should also fuel speculation about additional stablemates for Black. The Blonds’ Julia Hart and PAC are both on fans radar as potentially corrupted by Malakai’s mist.

During Rampage, AEW also made an FTR match set-up last week official for Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C. Here’s the latest line-up for Dynamite:

Britt Baker & Adam Cole vs. Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy

CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears

Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed

Kings of the Black Throne vs. Varsity Blonds

FTR vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson

Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue

Cody Rhodes returns

Dig it?