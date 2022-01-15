 clock menu more-arrow no yes

This must be why Hikaru Shida was written off AEW television

By Cain A. Knight
AEW advertised a grudge match on this week’s (Jan. 12) episode of Dynamite featuring Hikaru Shida going up against Serena Deeb to finally settle their issues.

It wasn’t a fair fight, because Deeb attacked Shida’s knee from behind during her entrance and then dropped her knee-first into the steel steps. Shida tried to hang in there, but she didn’t stand a chance with only one good leg. Hikaru never tapped out, but the referee ended the match when Serena had her trapped in the Serenity Lock.

Deeb then sadistically broke a kendo stick over Shida’s injured knee during a post-match assault.

If you were wondering if there’s more to the story behind this injury angle, then you would be absolutely correct.

Shida posted some close up footage of her bruises on Twitter, and mentioned that she’s returning to Japan.

So AEW will be without Shida for a while, and Japan gets Princess Tsuru back:

Which AEW wrestler do you think Serena Deeb will target next, Cagesiders?

