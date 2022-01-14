The Acclaimed dropped a diss track on Sting and Darby Allin

It’s a brand new year for pro wrestling, which means everyone in AEW is trying to get off to a hot start and secure a top spot in the official rankings.

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) have already risen to the top of the charts in the tag team division and are currently in line for a title shot, but they can’t rest on their laurels, because the undefeated team of Sting and Darby Allin are chasing them down with baseball bats and skateboards. The two teams will have a match next week on Dynamite.

Caster and Bowens have had enough of Darby and his daddy issues, so on tonight’s (Jan. 14) episode of Rampage, they decided to drop the following diss track on the two babyfaces.

They mock two grown men going through a goth phase, while also taking shots at Darby’s promos and sex life. There is a reference to the Seth Rollins buckle bomb that ended Sting’s WWE career in 2015. And Sting has a tiny white penis, in case you didn’t know. But the jury is still out on whether it’s smaller than Cody’s.

