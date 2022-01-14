Britt Baker: WWE’s released so many people, AEW doesn’t need the Forbidden Door

In 2021, AEW excited fans by using “The Forbidden Door” to bring talent in from places like Impact & New Japan.

In 2022, one of the company’s biggest stars says they don’t need to do that any more. And the reason Dr. Britt Baker gives? The 80+ wrestlers WWE released last year.

Here’s what she said on the In The Kliq podcast earlier this week:

“Not to kind of turn the tides here, but unfortunately, WWE has been releasing so many talents that right now you don’t even have to cross forbidden doors. There’s just so many amazingly talented free agents right now, period. There’s just so many right now that I would love to wrestle that I’ve never wrestled before.”

The AEW Women’s World champion has one specific free agent in mind, too:

“Toni Storm, definitely. Toni Storm, when you talk about top female wrestlers if she doesn’t come to mind, then you’re not watching. Because she’s absolutely phenomenal, she’s wrestled all over the world and I have never wrestled her. I would love to somehow, someway, someplace, lock up with her.”

Will AEW shy away from Forbidden Door crossovers now that the market — and their roster — is flush with talent? Do you want to see the dentist go one-on-one with Storm?

h/t Wrestling Inc for transcription