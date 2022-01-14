Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event features Jurassic Express defending the AEW world tag team titles against Dark Order.

In addition to that match, AEW is advertising Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta and Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett. There will also be a trios match with Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch, and Red Velvet taking on the team of Penelope Ford, Nyla Rose, and The Bunny.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JAN. 14