Dynamite ties Raw in the key demo rating

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Jan. 12) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 969,000 viewers for a 0.39 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 3rd place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

These numbers are all down from last week’s 1,010,000 viewers, 0.43 demo rating, and 2nd place finish on cable.

AEW followed up last week’s debut on TBS with a card headlined by Sammy Guevara defending the interim TNT title in the main event against Daniel Garcia. The most hyped match of the show was CM Punk vs. Wardlow, which featured Punk being demolished with eight consecutive powerbombs before pulling out the fluke victory. It was a show heavy on talking and angles, with fewer standout matches than is typically expected from All Elite Wrestling. Oh, and Brody King made his AEW debut.

Despite the drop in numbers, this was still better than any key demo rating Dynamite scored on TNT in November or December. AEW is likely quite happy with the third place finish.

The demo rating of 0.39 ties Dynamite with WWE Raw for this week, which was up against stiff competition from college football. However, Raw’s overall audience was much bigger than Dynamite, as always. I thought Dynamite would beat Raw’s demo rating this week, but it didn’t happen. Raw is up against an NFL playoff game next week, so AEW will once again have a chance to beat WWE’s number. We’ll see if they bust out the big guns like The Blade and HOOK to really put them over the top.

To preemptively respond to the readers who think it’s pointless to mention the tie between Dynamite and Raw, I’ll note that plenty of other readers find this result to be interesting. I do too, and it’s my blog. So there you go.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.