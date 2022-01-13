AEW Rampage spoilers for Jan. 14: Jurassic Express defends tag titles, Adam Cole in action, more!

AEW rolled into the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Jan. 14) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Adam Cole beat Trent Beretta in a singles match.

Shawn Spears won over Andrew Everett. After the match, Spears cut a promo on CM Punk. They’ll wrestle next week on Dynamite.

Penelope Ford, Nyla Rose, and The Bunny defeated Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch, and Kris Statlander in a trios match.

Jay Lethal spoke about this week’s segment on Dynamite where he saved Dante Martin from Team Taz.

Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) beat the Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) to successfully retain the AEW world tag team titles.

