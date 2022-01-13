PAC is blind... is he joining House of Black?

After a hot start, Malakai Black’s AEW run has meandered for a while. The Cody Rhodes program went on for a long time, and included some alliances that seemed to be one-offs. Then he targeted an undercard act in Varsity Blondes.

But while working with Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman, Jr. & Julia Hart, AEW began teasing major additions to a Malakai-led stable. With the long-reported arrival of Brody King on the Jan. 12 Dynamite, the House of Black added a foundational piece.

More may be on the way... or already here. My man Manolo wasn’t the only one to wonder about Hart, who’s still wearing an eye-patch from when Malakai misted her last month, and who urged Garrison, Pillman & Penta El Zero M to show mercy on Black last night.

Then there’s this Bastard, who caught a face full of black while teaming with Rhodes against Malakai & Andrade El Idolo...

The vision has never been so clear.@BASTARDPAC sends a sombre, yet chilling message. Will we see PAC back in #AEW soon? pic.twitter.com/5Nv6YVypaA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022

Selling the effects of a November spot — and leaning into occult imagery like the tarot — certainly could mean that PAC’s future lies more with the House of Black than with Death Triangle. It’s not like Penta & Rey Fenix haven’t had a ton of success without their Geordie friend. And being a part of Malakai & Brody’s squad would make PAC more than a Zatoichi/Daredevil riff (not that there’s ANYTHING wrong with a good Zatoichi/Daredevil riff).

Let us know what you think, and check out some highlights last night’s Dynamite below. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

CM Punk & Wardlow put Their Win Streaks on the Line

Lance Archer Makes a Huge Statement in His Return

The Kings of the Black Throne have Arrived in AEW

And @lucha_angel1 takes the win with the help of @TheLethalJay! What a comeback win!!



Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/LFUXQejYaf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022

DID THEY JUST SAY MIXED TAG MATCH!! LET'S GOO #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yqeb836G2x — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 13, 2022

TBS (“That B*tch Show”) Champion @ms_cargill made HISTORY last week at #AEW’s first #AEWBOTB. We have a feeling this is only the beginning for the #JadeBrand! pic.twitter.com/81jrsqQ0pq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022

As @shidahikaru makes her entrance, she is cut short by an enraged @SerenaDeeb!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/sSVPAf1a7i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022

After @MATTHARDY fell short in his bout with @PENTAELZEROM on #AEWDynamite, @AndradeElIdolo offers some words of encouragement and an interesting offer to the leader of the #HFO... How will @MATTHARDY respond, and what could possibly come of this collaboration? pic.twitter.com/d41Dkk28Nk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.