PAC is blind... is he joining House of Black?

By Sean Rueter
Beyond Gorilla

After a hot start, Malakai Black’s AEW run has meandered for a while. The Cody Rhodes program went on for a long time, and included some alliances that seemed to be one-offs. Then he targeted an undercard act in Varsity Blondes.

But while working with Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman, Jr. & Julia Hart, AEW began teasing major additions to a Malakai-led stable. With the long-reported arrival of Brody King on the Jan. 12 Dynamite, the House of Black added a foundational piece.

More may be on the way... or already here. My man Manolo wasn’t the only one to wonder about Hart, who’s still wearing an eye-patch from when Malakai misted her last month, and who urged Garrison, Pillman & Penta El Zero M to show mercy on Black last night.

Then there’s this Bastard, who caught a face full of black while teaming with Rhodes against Malakai & Andrade El Idolo...

Selling the effects of a November spot — and leaning into occult imagery like the tarot — certainly could mean that PAC’s future lies more with the House of Black than with Death Triangle. It’s not like Penta & Rey Fenix haven’t had a ton of success without their Geordie friend. And being a part of Malakai & Brody’s squad would make PAC more than a Zatoichi/Daredevil riff (not that there’s ANYTHING wrong with a good Zatoichi/Daredevil riff).

Let us know what you think, and check out some highlights last night’s Dynamite below. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

  • CM Punk & Wardlow put Their Win Streaks on the Line
  • Lance Archer Makes a Huge Statement in His Return
  • The Kings of the Black Throne have Arrived in AEW

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

