Brody King debuts in AEW

Tony Khan teased a surprise for the Jan. 12 Dynamite, but that’s nothing new. The lights also flickered out a few times around Malakai Black answering Penta El Zero M’s callout following his win over Matt Hardy. But that’s also par for the course these days.

Both paid off this Wednesday, though. Malakai’s been teasing a new member for House of Black, and reports have indicated that would be his indie tag partner Brody King. And when Penta & Varsity Blondes had Black surrounded... King not only showed up, but he made it clear that Malakai’s a much bigger threat now that The Kings of The Black Throne are in AEW...

The 34 year old former ROH — and along with Black, current PWG — Tag champ has also been working with New Japan in the U.S. over the past year. Maybe he still will. But for now, it looks like he’s... All Elite.

