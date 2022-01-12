Serena Deeb decimates Hikaru Shida

Weds., Jan. 12 saw the fourth match in what has become one of the most bitter feuds in AEW: Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb.

Deeb promised to take out a career’s worth of anger and frustration on the woman who took her out of the TBS Title chase, then won their follow-up match after the Woman of a Thousand Holds made sure Shida was eliminated for that same tournament.

She didn’t wait for the opening bell to do it in Raleigh, North Carolina.

As @shidahikaru makes her entrance, she is cut short by an enraged @SerenaDeeb!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/sSVPAf1a7i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022

Shida insisted on starting the match on one leg, and it didn’t go well for her. By the time Deeb had slapped her in the Serenity Lock, referee Paul Turner didn’t wait for her to tap. He called for the bell to save Hikaru from herself.

That wasn’t the end, though. Deeb brought back the kendo stick to chase off Turner and the trainer checking on Shida, then laid into the former Women’s World champ’s knee some more. It eventually took a team of referees to get her to leave.

The Professor took her lesson very seriously today #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/pidQXEZy2d — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 13, 2022

Was this a write-off for Hikaru Shida? Who’s next for The Professor?

