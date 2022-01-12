CM Punk gets his butt kicked but is still undefeated in AEW... thanks to MJF

Wardlow brought a long win streak into the Jan. 12 edition of Dynamite, and after he delivered a five powerbomb symphony to CM Punk, it looked like he was about to pick up the biggest one of his career. A pin would give Punk his first loss since joining AEW last August.

But Wardlow’s boss, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, didn’t want a pin at that point. Trying to make sure that Punk never comes for him, MJF directed Mr. Mayhem to hit a few more powerbombs. And when Punk tried to roll to safety, Max had him put the Best in the World through a ringside table.

That looked like it might lead to a countout win, but Punk made it back just in time. Friedman wanted still more punishment, and that was when the crafty veteran rolled up the big man.

MJF berated his hired hand after the match, telling him he’d never win the big one. Wardlow ALMOST snapped, but Shawn Spears managed to convince him to storm off instead.

Soon enough though, Wardlow’s gonna smash his boss, and the pop will be huge. Will it be before or after MJF vs. Punk finally happens?

UPDATE: Max is giving us all the match we want next Wednesday... Punk vs. Spears

