Adam Cole & Britt Baker just aligned in AEW

The Jan. 12 Dynamite kicked off with Adam Cole, BAY BAY.

He entered with reDRagon, his old WWE mates Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Cole put over himself and “the greatest team on God’s green”, and that brought out his other tag team pals, The Young Bucks. When each team stated their intent to become AEW World Tag champs in 2022, Cole sought to defuse the situation by suggesting some friendly competition.

But before we could get to that, the group all of Cole’s friends have been feuding with — Best Friends — came to the ring. Orange Cassidy had a microphone in his hand, but he didn’t plan to use it. Instead, he dropped Cole for some ground & pound. While everyone else was fighting ringside, a low blow gave the Panama City Playboy the upperhand. Kris Statlander raced in to stand between Cole & OC, and that brought out the Women’s World champ... who just so happens to be Boom Boy’s girlfriend.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. didn’t hesitate to take out Statlander.

And when Cole called for his signature pose with The Bucks, the good doctor cut in and got a smooch for herself.

What’s next for AEW’s now on-screen power couple?

UPDATE: It’s a mixed tag with Cassidy and Statlander next Wednesday!

DID THEY JUST SAY MIXED TAG MATCH!! LET'S GOO #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yqeb836G2x — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 13, 2022

