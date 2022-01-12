AEW Rankings (Jan. 12, 2022): Three new #1s

AEW released their latest rankings (Jan. 12, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Movement! Where to start? Sammy Guevara won the interim TNT Championship against Dustin Rhodes, so he moved over to the stacked titleholder side. Hangman Page successfully retained the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson, which knocked Danielson out of the rankings altogether.

Adam Cole moved up as the new #1. Will Hobbs and Dante Martin padded their records on Elevation and Dark to rise high. Hobbs went from #5 to #2, and Martin broke in at #3. Wardlow fell one spot to #4. Scorpio Sky was booted from #4 due to inactivity. Daniel Garcia broke in at #5.

High-profile matches are aplenty tonight on Dynamite. #2 Will Hobbs clashes with #3 Dante Martin. #4 Wardlow looks to powerbomb CM Punk into oblivion. #5 Daniel Garcia is booked for a shot at Sammy Guevara and the interim TNT title.

Women:

The women’s rankings were also jostled around. Jade Cargill became the inaugural TNT champion by defeating Ruby Soho. Cargill moved to the titleholder side, while Soho exited completely from #3. Dr. Britt Baker DMD retained the AEW Women’s World Championship against Riho, who dropped down to #3 after being ranked #1.

The new top lass is Thunder Rosa. She rose up from #5. Despite no matches yet this year, Kris Statlander increased her stock from #4 to #2. Tay Conti and Red Velvet are fresh faces this week at #4 and #5 respectively.

Tag Team:

Jurassic Express are the new tag team champions. Due to Fenix’s arm injury, the Lucha Bros as former champs have been pushed out from the rankings. The Acclaimed are the new #1. Anthony Bowens & Max Caster were #2 last week. The Dark Order duo of John Silver & Alex Reynolds shot up to #2, even though, they were unranked. FTR leapfrogged the Young Bucks and Santana & Ortiz into #3.

The lesson from this week’s rankings is to get busy early. Wins over chumps have pushed several new names to the top in contention for title shots if they can keep the momentum going.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?