A hurricane prevented Thunder Rosa from signing with WWE

Stand back! There’s hurricane coming through. No, I’m not talking about Hurricane Helms. I’m referring to an actual hurricane that prevented Thunder Rosa from signing with WWE back in 2019.

Thunder Rosa (real name Melissa Cervantes) told the tale on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast.

Thunder Rosa: I remember just struggling that summer and just the idea of doing MMA. Maybe I’m supposed to do MMA. Like, this wrestling thing is not happening. I got to find something else to like ignite my passion for what I’m doing. And then I started training MMA. Then I ended up getting, signing a contract (with Combate Americas). And at the same time that’s at the moment when I was like, “Maybe I just need to get a job and forget about this silliness, right?” And I contacted one of my friends that was a referee, and I was like, “Hey, is WWE looking for somebody? Because I need a job.” And my husband says, “You’re absolutely nuts. You’re not doing that shit. I don’t care.” And I was like, “No, man. We need a job. I’m so sick and tired.” He’s like, “No, dude. You’re better than this, Melissa. You’ve trained for six months to get into a fight for MMA. You’re going to toss that away?” They (WWE) sent me a ticket. They sent me all the paperwork. I did all the stuff that I needed to do. A hurricane happened, and my flight got delayed. And then it got canceled, got canceled. And I was like, “This is a sign of God that I’m not supposed to do this.”

Everything worked out splendidly for Thunder Rosa. Her MMA career got off to a rocky start with a unanimous decision loss, but her professional wrestling career has thrived. She won the NWA World Women’s Championship in January 2020. Thunder Rosa carried that momentum into AEW, where she eventually became All Elite once her NWA contract was complete.

Thunder Rosa currently has an eye on the AEW Women’s World Championship.

It's been 489 Days since I last fought for the @AEW Women's Championship! Time to start Hunting I'm Hungry! — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) January 7, 2022

It’s wild that a hurricane actually brought good fortune for once. It seems like only a matter of time until Thunder Rosa wins AEW gold. Who knows how her career would have unfolded in the WWE system.