AEW Rewind: Sammy Guevara to steal show, bloody Bunny shirt, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Sammy Guevara versus Daniel Garcia for the interim TNT Championship, Will Hobbs versus Dante Martin, CM Punk versus Wardlow, and Hikaru Shida versus Serena Deeb. The first two feuds had fresh promos, and the last two feuds were recap packages.

Guevara was cocky in proving people wrong by stealing the show to walk out as champion. Garcia viewed himself as the best wrestler under 25 years of age. He’s scouted Guevara and will take advantage to expose weaknesses. For Hobbs’ speech, he plans to beat Martin’s ass and break his back in the torture rack. Martin made a big mistake stabbing Team Taz.

In other musings, Taz and Tony Nese engaged in comical trash-talk as it appears a match against Hook is on the horizon.

Ha! Hey brother you ain’t got to worry about a toilet paper shortage, I’m pretty sure there’s a shit load of your T-shirts just sitting around a warehouse in Chicago. https://t.co/OSsepcV9JQ https://t.co/DoWWbtCA4p — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) January 5, 2022

Being the Elite

“Head of Talent Relations” - Being The Elite, Ep. 289 (here) featured:

Matt Jackson entered the bathroom to wash all the COVID germs off his hands. Christopher Daniels ominously appeared from behind. Matt was shook considering the Young Bucks messed up CD’s eye last time they wrestled. Daniels was meaning to give Matt something. As head of talent relations, he handed over 401K paperwork.

Some dude held the door open for Jade Cargill. She declined to thank him. John Silver ran in to shout, “That bitch, Jade Cargill.” This felt like the start of recurring skit gimmick.

Colt Cabana was still in the magical form of a pumpkin. The Dark Order tried to coerce him to change back into a human. 10 gave the pumpkin some magic dust (cocaine). Alex Reynolds tempted Colt by handing his credit card to the pumpkin. John Silver gave the pumpkin a sexy kiss. None of that worked, so they literally went back to the drawing board. The Dark Order almost forgot to bring the pumpkin with them, but Evil Uno remembered to come back for it.

Reynolds chatted with Silver about how Silver grew his one pubic hair. Adam Cole came in the locker room with something on his mind. It seemed like he missed having those two goofballs in his life. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly entered, so Cole had to play the cool jerk to diss Reynolds and Silver as losers. After Fish and O’Reilly exited, Cole said in a positive manner that he would see Reynolds and Silver around.

We’ll close with a new t-shirt of Bunny bloody from the Rampage street fight on New Year’s Eve.

It’s getting close to the point that AEW fans can have a whole wardrobe of just shirts with bloody images. Wrestling rules!