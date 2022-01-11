Fourth Cruise of Jericho postponed until 2023

Chris Jericho had planned to launch his third “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling” cruise in as many years next month, but the AEW legend and his business partners announced today (Jan. 11) that they’re going to hold off on the 2022 “Four Leaf Clover” edition until next year. It’s not specifically mentioned, but one of the stated reasons — the current environment — refers to the rise in COVID cases since the emergence of the omicron variant.

Here’s the statement, which has new dates and a new destination:

Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea is an incredibly special event and that is because of our amazing cruisers! Since announcing the event during the Triple Whammy in late October 2021 and gearing up to set sail in March 2022, we’ve heard overwhelming feedback from the Rager at Sea family. Members of this awesome community would love to attend, but are unable to due to the current environment and the quick turnaround between cruises. After compiling feedback and researching the options, we have made the decision to postpone the Four Leaf Clover to 2023. The Four Leaf Clover will now sail February 2-6, 2023 aboard Norwegian Pearl from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. We’ll spend the day on our very own private island (a new destination for the Rager at Sea!) where the beach is steps away, the food is free, and any purchased drink packages will be honored!

Stay safe out there, Rock ‘N’ Wrestler Ragers... even on land.