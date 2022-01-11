Watch AEW Dark Episode 125, the Super Show

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Jan. 11, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Dark Order’s Alan Angels & 10 vs. Matt Hardy, Serpentico & Isiah Kassidy

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue in a title eliminator match

AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express vs. Nick Comoroto & QT Marshall

Shawn Dean vs. Liam Cross

Anthony Ogogo vs. Baron Black

Gunn Club vs. Patrick Scott, Marcus Kross & T.I.M.

TayJay vs. The Renegade Twins

Eddie Kingston vs. Joey Janela

Thunder Rosa vs. Kasey Fox

Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Alexander Moss

Daniel Garcia vs. Fuego Del Sol

JD Drake vs. Orange Cassidy

Red Velvet vs. Shalonce Royal

Enjoy the show!