Watch AEW Dark Episode 125, the Super Show

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Jan. 11, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Dark Order’s Alan Angels & 10 vs. Matt Hardy, Serpentico & Isiah Kassidy
- AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue in a title eliminator match
- AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express vs. Nick Comoroto & QT Marshall
- Shawn Dean vs. Liam Cross
- Anthony Ogogo vs. Baron Black
- Gunn Club vs. Patrick Scott, Marcus Kross & T.I.M.
- TayJay vs. The Renegade Twins
- Eddie Kingston vs. Joey Janela
- Thunder Rosa vs. Kasey Fox
- Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Alexander Moss
- Daniel Garcia vs. Fuego Del Sol
- JD Drake vs. Orange Cassidy
- Red Velvet vs. Shalonce Royal
Enjoy the show!
