Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 45

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Jan. 10, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Sonny Kiss & Jay Lethal vs. Jaden alo & Chris Steeler
  • Red Velvet & “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. Notorious Mimi & B3cca
  • QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton
  • Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ryan Clancy
  • Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue & Tina San Antonio
  • Kevin Matthews & Joey Ace vs. The Acclaimed
  • Dante Martin vs. Action Andretti
  • Pat Brink & Myles Hawkins vs. FTR
  • Avery Good vs. Andrade El Idolo
  • H.F.O.’s Private Party & The Blade (w/Matt Hardy) vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10

Enjoy the show!

