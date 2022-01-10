Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 45

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Jan. 10, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Sonny Kiss & Jay Lethal vs. Jaden alo & Chris Steeler
- Red Velvet & “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. Notorious Mimi & B3cca
- QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ryan Clancy
- Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue & Tina San Antonio
- Kevin Matthews & Joey Ace vs. The Acclaimed
- Dante Martin vs. Action Andretti
- Pat Brink & Myles Hawkins vs. FTR
- Avery Good vs. Andrade El Idolo
- H.F.O.’s Private Party & The Blade (w/Matt Hardy) vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...