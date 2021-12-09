AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has taken some time away from the squared circle to tour overseas with his rock band Fozzy in the United Kingdom.

The promoter for Fozzy’s show tomorrow night (Dec. 10) announced the concert has been canceled in the aftermath of Jericho being hospitalized for a non COVID sickness:

“Tonight we were devastated to learn that Fozzy will have to cancel their planned date with us in Swansea tomorrow. We have received this message from the band as of 9pm this evening… ‘Chris was checked into Hospital by doctors, with a non Covid related, treatable health issue. Regrettably the show on Friday in Swansea is cancelled and all tickets will be refunded. Will have updates on Saturdays show in Nottingham and Sunday’s show in London as soon as possible’. We can only apologise with the unavoidable shortness of the notice we can bring you. We assure you that in a year of closure and rearranged shows, we are devastated to have to remain closed once again. We wish Chris an incredibly speedy recovery. We very much hope he and the band are able to complete their UK tour and return safely to their families for Christmas.”

F4WOnline follows up on the story by stating “While he is sick, it’s not considered serious and he may still be fine to perform on Saturday”.

We’ll bring you any new details on this story as they emerge, Cagesiders.