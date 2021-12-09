The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Dec. 8) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 872,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 5th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The audience size was up a bit from last week’s 861,000 viewers, and the demo rating also improved from last week’s 0.31. Dynamite dropped from 3rd to 5th place in the demo rating, however.

With WWE Raw falling to record low ratings levels this week, I was very curious to see if Dynamite’s ratings in the key demo would rebound enough to beat Raw’s 0.35. AEW’s ratings were up, but it still wasn’t enough to catch Raw at its worst.

AEW’s numbers have been in a funk ever since the NHL television schedule interfered with Dynamite’s broadcast in certain time zones. They’ll look for significant gains next week for the Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite that features Hangman Page defending the AEW world championship against Bryan Danielson. And there’s still time for AEW to send Hook to give next week’s numbers a guaranteed bigger bounce.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

