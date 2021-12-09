AEW Rampage spoilers for Dec. 10: Hook’s debut, Lucha Bros defend tag titles against FTR, more!

AEW rolled into the UBS Arena on Long Island, in Elmont, New York, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Dec. 10) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M) beat FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) in an AEW world tag team championship match.

Nyla Rose, The Bunny, and Penelope Ford won a six woman tag team match against Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and Tay Conti. The finish of the match came after The Bunny used brass knuckles, leading to Rose pinning Jay with the Beast Bomb.

Hook was victorious in his debut match against Fuego Del Sol. Hook was super over and won with the Tazmission.

Adam Cole defeated Wheeler Yuta in a singles match. The SuperKliq and Bobby Fish attacked the Best Friends after the match was over, including a BTE Trigger on Trent and Panama Sunrise on Orange Cassidy.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?