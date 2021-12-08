AEW announces date and location for their next PPV, Revolution

During the television broadcast of tonight’s Dynamite, AEW laid out their plan for Revolution 2022.

The first of the company’s four annual PPV events will take place in the same spot on the calendar it did in 2021, the first weekend in March. It will also take place in the same state. But while this year’s show was in AEW’s pandemic era home at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, next year’s will be farther south in Orlando, at Addition Financial Arena on the campus of the University of Central Florida.

Revolution on Sun., Mar. 6 will be the culmination of what AEW is calling a Weekend Spectacular. Friday’s go home edition of Rampage, and a FanFest on Sat., Mar. 5 will also take place in Addition Arena.

It’s way too early to predict a card for Revolution 2022, but whatever gets the main event spot should be able to deliver a more satisfying finish than 2021’s show... the infamous Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch dud.