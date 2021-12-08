Sue drops a returning Trent off for the Best Friends/Superkliq feud

It’s been a rough 2021 for Trent. The Best Friend was out for the first four months of the year with torn pec. Trent’s mom Sue loaded him in her mini-van and brought him back to AEW so he could help wrap up his stable’s feud with Miro & Kip Sabian. Then he was out a short time later, this time for spinal fusion surgery.
But with his gang immersed in a feud with The Superkliq, Sue dropped off her boy again. And she didn’t have far to drive this time. The Dec. 8 episode of Dynamite was on their home of Long Island, New York. Which was good, because after The Young Bucks beat Chuck Taylor & Rocky Romero, Adam Cole joined Matt & Nick Jackson in kicking Taylor, Romero & Orange Cassidy’s butts. Wheeler Yuta couldn’t turn the tide. So...
It's @trentylocks!! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/IV19YTqTFh— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) December 9, 2021
Trent looks great, and he sent the heels running.
Welcome back, @trentylocks! #BestFriends are back together on #AEWDynamite - Watch LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/872ZJexrH5— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021
Welcome back, Trent! I wonder if the Superkliq will pick up a new ally to keep up in this arms race?
Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s edition of Dynamite here.
Loading comments...