Sue drops a returning Trent off for the Best Friends/Superkliq feud

It’s been a rough 2021 for Trent. The Best Friend was out for the first four months of the year with torn pec. Trent’s mom Sue loaded him in her mini-van and brought him back to AEW so he could help wrap up his stable’s feud with Miro & Kip Sabian. Then he was out a short time later, this time for spinal fusion surgery.

But with his gang immersed in a feud with The Superkliq, Sue dropped off her boy again. And she didn’t have far to drive this time. The Dec. 8 episode of Dynamite was on their home of Long Island, New York. Which was good, because after The Young Bucks beat Chuck Taylor & Rocky Romero, Adam Cole joined Matt & Nick Jackson in kicking Taylor, Romero & Orange Cassidy’s butts. Wheeler Yuta couldn’t turn the tide. So...

Trent looks great, and he sent the heels running.

Welcome back, Trent! I wonder if the Superkliq will pick up a new ally to keep up in this arms race?

