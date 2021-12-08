CM Punk trolls Long Island, challenges MJF

The Dec. 8 episode of Dynamite emanated from Long Island, the same place that gave us Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The show opened with CM Punk doing what a lot of fans wanted MJF to do before Punk’s AEW debut... trolling the crowd by entering to Friedman’s music.

The UBS Center didn’t like that, and the best troll in the world was just getting warmed up. In response to their boos, the Chicagoan roasted Long Island and its hockey team, the New York Islanders.

"Somebody call Barry Trotz, I've figured out why the Islanders have yet to win a game in this building."



-- @CMPunk #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/SQpJG8JIc2 — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) December 9, 2021

He took off his hoodie to show off a modified “Four Young Pillars” shirt, with Britt Baker in the place of MJF.

And on, and on until both the heel and babyface commentators said they thought he was going too far.

Punk’s mission was to deliver a challenge to Max — if he’s not too “chickenshit” like the people in LI cheering for their hometown boy.

Will @The_MJF accept @CMPunk's challenge or is he the thing we can't say cause we don't want an entire island to chase us #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/2tnz3bdocZ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 9, 2021

While issuing the challenge (and tearing Long Island a new one), Punk mentioned that he had his eye on next week’s AEW World title match between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson. Will the winner of MJF/Punk be next in line for whoever leaves Winter is Coming with the belt?

Stay tuned.

