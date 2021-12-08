AEW Rankings (Dec. 8, 2021): Ruby Soho rising

AEW released their latest rankings (Dec. 8, 2021). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

No changes for the men. #1 Bryan Danielson will be in action on Dynamite against John Silver. That’s a risky move for Danielson to take this match. While chances for victory are strong, so are chances for injury. They don’t call Silver the meat man for nothing. His compact frame of muscle could do some prime A tenderizing to Danielson one week before the world title match against Hangman Page.

Women:

Ruby Soho defeated Kris Statlander last week in the TBS Championship tournament, so she replaced the alien at #5. No other movement for the women. #1 Riho will be in action against Jamie Hayter on Dynamite. Riho also has a title shot looming large.

Tag Team:

FTR were propelled into the #1 slot due to defeating Pentagon & PAC on Rampage. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were supposed to have a title bout, but Fenix’s absence put the kibosh on that. The Gunn Club dropped out from #3 after losing to Sting & Darby Allin. That opened the door for the Acclaimed to surge. A win over Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo on Elevation gave them enough juice to squeeze past the inactive duos of Santana & Ortiz and the Young Bucks. The Bucks return to the squared circle against Chuck Taylor & Rocky Romero on Dynamite.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?