AEW Rewind: Cody Rhodes is a lion, Ricky Starks is money, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Cody Rhodes, Bryan Danielson versus John Silver, and Riho versus Jamie Hayter.

Cody spoke about going hard for the burning table spot last week on Dynamite. Blood runs bolder when in the home atmosphere. Cody claimed to be 100% lion, and sometimes he has to show his teeth to remind the world. He won’t step away until a young lion rips his throat out.

Danielson never set out to torment the Dark Order. They brought it upon themselves by being rude. Danielson blamed the millennial mentality of taking offense so easily. For Silver, this is the biggest match of his career. Whenever family and friends wanted to watch him wrestle, they had to visit a small gym. Now, Silver is on the big stage against a big name in his hometown.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD felt bad about having a hand in Jamie Hayter’s loss to Thunder Rosa. Hayter said that mistakes happen, and she’s looking forward. Hayter is focused on crushing Riho before the former champ challenges Baker for the belt. Riho spoke about being on top of the world when she had the title. After losing the gold, she sort of lost her path. Beating Baker fired up the motivation to become champion again.

Ricky Starks is money. Check out this absolutely smooth vignette.

What makes a champion? I show everyone tonight… #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Yfuhdtalk7 — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) December 8, 2021

Starks will be competing in the Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royal.

There has been chatter this week about Adam Cole disliking MJF for the mere mention of his lady’s name. Baker doesn’t seem to be bothered by it. Nor does MJF.

Touching on story beats from Elevation and Dark, Anthony Ogogo and Brandi Rhodes returned to in-ring competition. Mei Suruga clobbered Ryo Mizunami with a scepter on behalf of Emi Sakura. Riho ran out for the save afterward. Signs point toward a tag match between Sakura & Suruga versus Mizunami & Riho. Shawn Spears wanted a piece of the action, but Wardlow was in a trance powerbombing fools. Spears tagged himself in to take the pin. Wardlow didn’t seem to mind, since Spears lavished him with praise. Team Taz with Dante Martin won a trios bout. As Ricky Starks was talking big, Lio Rush interrupted. The Man of the Hour guaranteed that Team Taz will not win the Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royal. Mark Sterling set a trap for Jade Cargill to attack Thunder Rosa.

Thunder Rosa has a message of her own for Cargill.

I face death before. I dug deep in my soul to reach deep into my fears and I used them as a strength to keep fighting. @MarkSterlingEsq pass this message to your client: Her size, muscles, money, influence ain’t to me. Come @ me Jade, estoy lista #youaintthatbitch #lameramera pic.twitter.com/nEI4ySs50C — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) December 8, 2021

Being the Elite

“BTE Is Back!” Being The Elite, Ep. 284 (here) featured:

The Young Bucks were sassy about not receiving credit as trendsetters. They also discussed Tony Khan rolling over the final two years of their contracts.

Adam Cole promoted the AEW General Manager app game.

Ryan Nemeth left a desperate message for his ex-girlfriend. Peter Avalon tried talking sense into him about being hung up on an ex. That made Avalon realize he’s still hung up on Leva Bates.

Best Friends trained Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship match. John Silver joined in to dance. Statlander kicked him in the groin, then Wheeler Yuta stomped the meat man. Statlander finished by choking out Yuta.

Sexy pose time with the Bucks.

Alex Reynolds and Silver noticed Cole down in the dumps. Cole can’t tolerate them anymore. He hates them. The Dark Order took the message and left.

The Bucks posed for GIFs.

The Dark Order strategized what to do about Bryan Danielson. Anna Jay called next. She showed her mean streak by beating up Stu Grayson and kicked his nuts in.

We’ll close with new merch for Billy Gunn’s sons. Austin and Colten are officially the Ass Boys. I believe Danhausen came up with the moniker.