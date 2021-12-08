Ralphie bumps Rampage to Saturday

TNT’s marathon broadcast of A Christmas Story is a long-running tradition. They’ve been showing the 1983 film for 24 hours straight on Christmas Eve since 2004 (when it moved from TBS, where “24 Hours of A Christmas Story” started back in 1997), and they weren’t going to stop — not even for their highest rated Friday show.

So rather than move AEW Rampage over to TBS, probably figuring that even pro wrestling diehards might be tied up with other things at 10pm ET on Dec. 24, the show will move to Saturday that week. Tony Khan revealed as much during an appearance on Brandon Walker’s Rasslin’ podcast, saying their date in Greensboro, North Carolina on Dec. 22 will give us a live “Holiday Bash”-themed episode of Dynamite and the Christmas night Rampage.

That’ll give us three straight weeks of subtitled AEW programming, with next week’s “Winter is Coming”, and Dec. 29 & 31’s “New Year’s Smash”. Regarding the latter: TNT doesn’t have any special New Year’s Eve programming, so even though a lot of the key demo probably won’t be focused on wrestling that Friday night either, it looks like Rampage will stick in its regular time slot that week.

Let us know if you’re ready to Rampage on Christmas night, or just join my man Kyle Decker in arguing how overrated A Christmas Story is.