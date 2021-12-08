AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Dec. 8, 2021): Diamond Battle Royal

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This week’s show comes our way from UBS Arena on Long Island, in Elmont, New York. We’ll see if hometown guy Maxwell Jacob Friedman can keep the ring he won in 2019, and retained in 2020, by winning tonight’s Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. Plus, Bryan Danielson gets ready to challenge World champion Hangman Page at “Winter is Coming” by taking on Dark Order’s John Silver, The Young Bucks go up against Rocky Romero & Chuck Taylor, Jaime Hayter deals with Riho ... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 8