 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark Episode 120

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 7, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

  • Team Taz’s Dante Martin & Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Kekoa & Omkar & JT Dunn
  • Angelica Risk vs. Brandi Rhodes
  • Lio Rush vs. Rayo
  • Thunder Rosa vs. Sofia Castillo
  • Jay Marte & Richard King vs. Pinnacle’s Shawn Spears & Wardlow
  • Dark Order’s John Silver vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo
  • Luke Sampson vs. Fuego Del Sol
  • Misterioso vs. Lee Moriarty
  • Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura
  • Baron Black vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...