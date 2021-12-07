Watch AEW Dark Episode 120

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 7, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Team Taz’s Dante Martin & Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Kekoa & Omkar & JT Dunn
- Angelica Risk vs. Brandi Rhodes
- Lio Rush vs. Rayo
- Thunder Rosa vs. Sofia Castillo
- Jay Marte & Richard King vs. Pinnacle’s Shawn Spears & Wardlow
- Dark Order’s John Silver vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo
- Luke Sampson vs. Fuego Del Sol
- Misterioso vs. Lee Moriarty
- Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura
- Baron Black vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo
Enjoy the show!
