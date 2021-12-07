Watch AEW Dark Episode 120

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Dec. 7, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Team Taz’s Dante Martin & Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Kekoa & Omkar & JT Dunn

Angelica Risk vs. Brandi Rhodes

Lio Rush vs. Rayo

Thunder Rosa vs. Sofia Castillo

Jay Marte & Richard King vs. Pinnacle’s Shawn Spears & Wardlow

Dark Order’s John Silver vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo

Luke Sampson vs. Fuego Del Sol

Misterioso vs. Lee Moriarty

Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura

Baron Black vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo

Enjoy the show!