Don’t expect Chris Jericho to stop wrestling any time soon

51 year old Chris Jericho is currently taking some time off from AEW to tour with his band Fozzy. He’s got a successful podcast, and can fill a boat to the Bahamas with his Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea cruises.

But while Jericho says he’s proud of helping build AEW into a brand that doesn’t need him to be around 52 weeks a year, he’s still not planning to retire from wresting.

As Le Champion told Newsweek:

“When I first came here [to AEW] it wasn’t safe. We didn’t know what to expect and I was the biggest name on the roster. I feel like the company very much was on my back to start. I knew right away that my mission was to make stars or at least get people to get to know some of these guys right out of the gate.

“I’m very proud of it because I’ve been in the AEW since day one. Now the company is safe. People know they can come here, they can make money, they can get ratings and they can have great matches.

“I’ll always take great pride in that and I’ll always take great pride in that fact that now I can be in Ireland on tour with Fozzy, missing a couple of weeks of Dynamite, and I don’t have to worry like I did before. Because now our roster has so many stars on it that they can take a couple of weeks with no Chris Jericho and some people might not even notice.

“There’s really no reason to stop for me because it’s fun for me to work with this whole new generation of stars that are growing into their own and helping them. I think when you kind of live in the now it makes things a lot better, a lot more important and a lot more special in what you are doing. I think we’ve done a great job with that and we’ve really only just begun in a lot of ways.

“If I didn’t enjoy it and I didn’t have fun with it, I wouldn’t f**king do it,”