Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 40

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Dec. 6, 2021) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo vs. The Acclaimed
- Brandon & Brent Tate vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus
- Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Wingmen’s Peter Avalon & JD Drake & Cezar Bononi
- Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Abadon & Ryo Mizunami
- Baron Black & Shawn Hoodrich & Tony Vincita & JD Munoz vs. The Factory
- Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Serpentico
- Riho vs. Angelica Risk
Enjoy the show!
