Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 40

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Dec. 6, 2021) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo vs. The Acclaimed
  • Brandon & Brent Tate vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus
  • Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Wingmen’s Peter Avalon & JD Drake & Cezar Bononi
  • Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Abadon & Ryo Mizunami
  • Baron Black & Shawn Hoodrich & Tony Vincita & JD Munoz vs. The Factory
  • Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Serpentico
  • Riho vs. Angelica Risk

Enjoy the show!

