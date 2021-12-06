Adam Cole will slap the taste out of MJF’s mouth if he mentions Britt Baker again

CM Punk has put over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. multiple times in his AEW career, including as part of a dig at Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF didn’t like hearing Punk say that Baker had replaced him in the company’s Four Young Pillars, so last Wednesday he accused his rival of “trying to get in Britt Baker’s pants”.

It’s a shot at the Best in the World more than one at Pittsburgh’s favorite wrestling dentist, as were Max’s follow ups. But at least in kayfabe, they didn’t sit will with Britt’s boyfriend Adam Cole.

Cole’s character is already often mad that Baker a doting father/spoiled daughter relationship with Tony Schiavone. So when Brandon F. Walker asked him about MJF mentioning his lady friend on the latest Rasslin’ podcast, he sent a message to Friedman about using Britt’s name in his wars of words.

“Well funny enough is, I actually didn’t hear it until afterwards. I was doing something else right before, so I had actually missed it. And to me, all I’m going to say is just — everyone loves my girlfriend. And what’s not to love? She’s the AEW Women’s World Champion. She’s one of the hottest — not women’s wrestlers, but wrestlers in the world. People can’t help but talk about her. And I can proudly say that I am the one who stands by her side. She’s killing it, She’s killing it. “But, I will say this, if MJF ever brings her up again, Imma slap the taste out of his mouth... not bothered by it. Not bothered by it. But if he does, I’m gonna hit him in the face... Not bothered it. Nope. Nope. Not bothered at all... Proud of her, but I’m gonna knock him out.”

Later in his chat with Walker, Cole put over Max as a “fantastic performer” — before adding the post-script that he’s a “garbage human”.

I’d say bring on this feud, but I don’t want to see the Panama City Playboy turn babyface. And I’m pretty sure MJF is constitutionally incapable of not being a heel.

Check out the rest of Adam Cole’s appearance on Rasslin’ here.