Christian joins Matt Hardy in talking up Jeff Hardy to AEW

As Christian Cage told our old pal Shakiel Mahjouri on ET Canada, Jeff Hardy being All Elite feels as inevitable as Thanos.

“Yeah, of course [I want to see Jeff Hardy in AEW]. There’s so much history there and, obviously, I’m very close with Matt [Hardy] as well. It’s been great to reconnect with him in AEW. He’s kind of doing the same thing as far as mentoring the younger generation the same way. He’s also got a wealth of knowledge. Jeff is an extremely talented guy. A really good guy. I’m sure at some point that will happen.”

The younger Hardy Boy presumably has the standard 90 day non-compete period to wait out after his WWE release. Once that is up, all signs point to Christian’s prediction coming true. Jim Ross has expressed a similar sentiment, and older brother Matt is adding to his list of tag team dream matches for them in Tony Khan’s company...

Gotta be honest - It was great to hear the team name of "reDRagon" & the finisher "Chasing the Dragon" on #AEWDynamite tonight.. @theBobbyFish & @KORcombat are HUGE pickups for @AEW. It’s a team that @JEFFHARDYBRAND & I always wanted to wrestle against. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 30, 2021

Kyle O’Reilly is down. Are you?