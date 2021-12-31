Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show has the “New Year’s Smash” theme and comes our way on tape from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Cody Rhodes defending the TNT championship against Ethan Page.

In addition to that title match, AEW is advertising a team Street Fight pitting Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford & The Bunny. There is also a scheduled match between Darby Allin and Anthony Bowens. Finally, there will be a “Technique by Taz” segment highlighting HOOK’s Redrum finishing move.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR DEC. 31