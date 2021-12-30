Mercedes Martinez has unfinished business in Impact even though she signed with AEW

The Forbidden Door between Impact Wrestling and AEW may be closed for the time being, but the spirit lives on thanks to the modern miracle of tape delay.

Mercedes Martinez shocked AEW viewers with a surprise arrival on Wednesday night Dynamite. She bashed Thunder Rosa in the head to hand victory over to Jade Cargill in the TBS Championship tournament semifinal. A short while later, Tony Khan announced that Martinez is All Elite.

Fast forward to the Thursday night episode of Impact Wrestling, and Martinez was on the screen. She had words for Deonna Purrazzo. Last week, Purrazzo downplayed the difficulty of Mickie James’ successful Knockouts Championship defense against Martinez at Turning Point in November.

“When I get my hands on you at #HardToKill its going to make ending your reign that much sweeter!” @DeonnaPurrazzo @DramaKingMatt #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Q3Jj0ReVYB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 24, 2021

Martinez responded by calling out Purrazzo for a match next week. Put some respect on the name of the OG badass. She isn’t a cheap hood rat off the streets.

The match between Purrazzo and Martinez has not been declared official yet, but all signs point to it taking place on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact is gearing up for the Hard to Kill PPV on January 8, so next week’s TV material is likely already taped. Purrazzo versus Martinez should be a tough warmup for the Virtuosa prior to challenging James for the Knockouts Championship in a Texas Deathmatch at Hard to Kill.

Are you pumped to see Martinez wrestle Purrazzo in the Impact Zone?