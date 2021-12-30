The ratings are in for the final episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Dec. 29) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 975,000 viewers for a 0.37 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 4th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite was down a bit in total viewers from last week’s tally of 1,020,000 for Holiday Bash. The demo rating remained unchanged at 0.37, but it dropped them from 2nd to 4th place in the cable rankings.

AEW is likely very pleased with these results for Dynamite’s final episode on TNT. The show is moving over to TBS starting next Wednesday, Jan. 5, with a loaded card where Hangman Page will defend the AEW world championship against Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho and Jade Cargill are fighting to become to first ever TBS champion, and much more is planned.

Expectations are quite high for AEW’s numbers to increase with the network change. Getting the demo rating up to 0.40 and the total viewers above 1,000,000 seems like a plausible goal. We’ll see what happens.

And if you don’t like looking at or discussing these numbers, hey, at least you can stare at Adam Cole’s nipples at the top of this post. That has to be worth your click.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

