AEW Rampage spoilers for Dec. 31: Women’s Street Fight, TNT title match, more!

AEW rolled into Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Dec. 31) New Year’s Smash episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised three matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Darby Allin defeated Anthony Bowens with the Coffin Drop. Afterwards, Andrade came out and distracted Sting and Darby. The babyfaces were then laid out by The Acclaimed.

Anna Jay & Tay Conti beat Penelope Ford & The Bunny in a Street Fight. The match was described as a “bloodbath.” Conti hit a piledriver on Ford through a table off the apron. Jay got the victory by wrapping her arm in barbed wire and choking out The Bunny with the Queen Slayer.

Cody Rhodes successfully defended the TNT championship against Ethan Page. Rhodes won using two Cross Rhodes and the Tiger Driver.

It was also noted that Chris Jericho was not in the commentary booth for Rampage. Commentary duties were handled by Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Ricky Starks.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?