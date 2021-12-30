Punk & MJF’s program continued with both saying it’s over, and a shot at the Jags signing Tim Tebow

AEW’s CM Punk/Maxwell Jacob Friedman program continued on the New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite with both men declaring they’re done with each other after the previous Wednesday’s trios match where Punk, Sting & Darby Allin defeated MJF & FTR.

We don’t believe either of them, but okay. It’s a way to remind us both men are World championship contenders, and to inch MJF inevitable split with Wardlow forward (Max told his muscle he wants him to enter and win Revolution’s ladder match for a title shot, then give said shot to him).

It was also a way for Punk to continue his recent trend of roasting local sports fans. And when in Jacksonville, that can also mean razzing his bosses, Jaguars owners Shad & Tony Khan...

We don't know who will be more mad about this @The_MJF or Skip Bayless #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SoWM5tw3EF — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 30, 2021

(For the non-sportsballers out there, Tim Tebow had a legendary football career as a quarterback at the University of Florida that led many to consider him to be one of the best to ever play the game at the college level. There were always doubts about his ability to succeed in the pros, and those proved to be correct — although as a fan of the team he helped beat in the playoffs during his best year in the NFL, I’m obliged to point out that he had some success. Anyway, because he’s personable and marketable, Tebow continues to get chances at jobs he’s not very good at, like professional baseball player. This summer, as part of another disastrous campaign, the Jags signed him to play a different position than quarterback. It didn’t work.)

It’s a good line the faithful at Daily’s Place took in stride. Now we wait to see how Punk interferes with MJF’s quest for hold.

Punk’s full promo — which also includes shoutouts to the returning Jim Ross and Brodie Lee on the anniversary of AEW’s Tribute show for the late star — is in the following playlist. As for the rest of the highlights from New Year’s Smash, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in said playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

CM Punk Makes His First Daily’s Place Appearance

Who Robbed Thunder Rosa in the TBS Tournament?

Old Friends Reunite as AEW Ends the Year with a Bang!

.@Garciawrestling is a scoundrel, but @IAmJericho is back to even the odds #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BinE1o7MQp — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 30, 2021

Who was that??? With that interference, @Jade_cargill advances to the finals of the TBS Tournament Finals to face @realrubysoho!



Catch #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!

Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 pic.twitter.com/xx1oAW8bcr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021

"My Chemical Romance looking ass" are some solid last words #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/K7zmvlvHGt — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 30, 2021

