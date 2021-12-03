 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tony Nese is All Elite, immediately loses title match

By Cain A. Knight
Prior to the start of tonight’s (Dec. 3) episode of AEW Rampage, Tony Khan tweeted out the very exciting news that Tony Nese is officially All Elite:

The man who Khan describes as “one of the hottest free agents in the business” kicked off Rampage by challenging the Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship. The match was booked after Nese won a few matches on YouTube, asked Guevara for a title match, and then sucker punched Sammy after the challenge was accepted.

The Premier Athlete tried his damnedest to wrest the title away from the Spanish God, but Sammy had revenge on his mind here, and he got it.

There were plenty of Cool Moves in this one. For example, this springboard cutter...

...followed up by this moonsault.

Nese landed a 450 splash, but it wasn’t good enough to get the three count.

The champ withstood a bunch of rib and knee damage, and was able to hit his finisher for the victory.

Sammy Guevara is still the TNT champion, and Nese might have to go back to the YouTube drawing board.

