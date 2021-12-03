Tony Nese is All Elite, immediately loses title match

Prior to the start of tonight’s (Dec. 3) episode of AEW Rampage, Tony Khan tweeted out the very exciting news that Tony Nese is officially All Elite:

The TNT Title is at stake in a huge match TONIGHT on #AEWRampage! We have a great Champion @sammyguevara & I’m so impressed by the challenger, he’s been one of the hottest free agents in the business; ahead of this HUGE match tonight I’m making it official: @TonyNese IS ALL ELITE pic.twitter.com/OY6OplUs3D — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 4, 2021

The man who Khan describes as “one of the hottest free agents in the business” kicked off Rampage by challenging the Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship. The match was booked after Nese won a few matches on YouTube, asked Guevara for a title match, and then sucker punched Sammy after the challenge was accepted.

The Premier Athlete tried his damnedest to wrest the title away from the Spanish God, but Sammy had revenge on his mind here, and he got it.

There were plenty of Cool Moves in this one. For example, this springboard cutter...

...followed up by this moonsault.

The Spanish God pulling out all the stops to retain his title! Watch TNT Champion @sammyguevara vs @TonyNese NOW on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/jWQ8LuGdxV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2021

Nese landed a 450 splash, but it wasn’t good enough to get the three count.

Almost a new champion after a 450 splash from the Premier Athlete. Watch TNT Champion @sammyguevara vs @TonyNese NOW on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/N5r0lQsRQn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2021

The champ withstood a bunch of rib and knee damage, and was able to hit his finisher for the victory.

Sammy Guevara is still the TNT champion, and Nese might have to go back to the YouTube drawing board.

