MJF: ‘I’m an attraction. I’m Andre The Giant.’

Didn’t mean to encourage MJF when I suggested AEW turn his “Sprawl God” claim into their version of bodyslamming Andre The Giant. And look, a big star like Maxwell Jacob Friedman isn’t reading little old me. He certainly doesn’t need any encouragement.

Case in point, this quote from his interview on Sirius XM’s Busted Open:

“Here’s the deal — I only wrestle when it behooves me to wrestle. I find that a lot of guys on the AEW roster are wrestling because they feel that they need to impress our fanbase. I don’t gotta impress anybody. Everybody’s already impressed by me. You’re impressed by me the second my music hits. There’s a reason that when my music hits, I get one of the loudest reactions, positive or negative... we don’t need to get on that part, But I get one of the loudest reactions in all of wrestling. And I don’t have to wrestle every single week to make people feel that way, to get people that excited about me. I think... of course, I’m an attraction. I’m Andre The Giant, is what I am. I’m an attraction.”

It’s a good heel quote. Better than saying CM Punk wouldn’t be able to satisfy Britt Baker in bed, but both lines get him the reaction he’s looking for, I guess.

Thoughts on Max’s latest boast?