Bryan Danielson is promoting a new nickname for Hangman Page

Bryan Danielson may be playing a giant jerk in AEW right now, but damnit if he’s not the most entertaining, lovable jerk.

As part of his ongoing trash talk of Hangman Page during the build to their World title match on the Dec. 15, the #1 contender has taken something the internet noticed about AEW’s “Winter is Coming” font and run with it.

The American Dragon wasn’t the first person to point out that what’s supposed to be an “H” in the champ’s name looks more like a “W”. But his casually using it as part of a threat is probably the funniest thing I’ve seen done with this variation on Adam Page’s handle...

Last year’s #WinterIsComing had a title change, so will this one. Wangman’s head gets kicked in two weeks from now. https://t.co/Ma29QXP2p5 — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) December 2, 2021

Bryan is no stranger to giving his colleagues’ phallic nicknames. Let’s hope Wangman ages a little better than that the last one, who I guess — in the extremely unlikely event he ever gets signed by AEW and works a “Winter is Coming” — would be Big Wog?

Anyway... who’s hyped to see Dragon vs. Wangman in two weeks?