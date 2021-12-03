Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Sammy Guevara defending the TNT championship against Tony Nese.

Also advertised for tonight: PAC replaces Rey Fenix in a tag team match alongside Penta El Zero M against FTR, and Jade Cargill is in action as she prepares for a TBS championship match against Thunder Rosa.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR DEC. 3