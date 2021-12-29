Brandi Rhodes/Dan Lambert war of words sets up Cody’s first TNT title defense

Fans may continue to greet new TNT champion Cody Rhodes with boos, but AEW isn’t hesitating to continue booking him like a fan favorite. That was clear on the Dec. 29 New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, when the only person most of the audience dislikes more than Cody appeared in the ring to bad mouth the American Nightmare and his wife, Brandi.

Brandi listened to Lambert’s jokes about her stripper name (and more) for a while, then she marched to the ring and demanded a fight. Along the way, she called Ethan Page & Scorpios Sky’s mouthpiece a Paul Heyman knock-off...

...to which the American Top Team founder replied, “I’m more of a Jim Cornette guy.” We noticed, Dan.

Things broke down when Dustin Rhodes tried to keep his sister-in-law away from Lambert, and the Men of the Year’s assault on Dustin led to the announcement that Cody will fight Page for the TNT title on this Friday’s Rampage (which is taping right now).

That New Year’s Eve show will also have The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens vs. Darby Allin, a Street Fight to settle things between Anna Jay & Tay Conti and Penelope Ford & The Bunny, and most importantly...

Forget the parties. Taz breaking down his son’s submission finisher is must see TV.